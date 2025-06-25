PFG Investments LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.