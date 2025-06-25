PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 260,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $85.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

