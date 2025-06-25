PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE H opened at $136.15 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $5,902,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,084.60. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.72.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

