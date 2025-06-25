Phil Urban Acquires 49 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban acquired 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £136.71 ($186.10).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, May 23rd, Phil Urban bought 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £138.18 ($188.10).

On Friday, April 25th, Phil Urban purchased 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($187.91).

On Friday, March 28th, Phil Urban purchased 64 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($188.18).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 284 ($3.87) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.40 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.36). The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitchells & Butlers ( LON:MAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.