Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after buying an additional 316,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $292,975.48. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,367,162.40. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,045,416 shares of company stock worth $34,519,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

