Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

