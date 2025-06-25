Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $45.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Polaris has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 372.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,395,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 142.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,620,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 951,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 352.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 703,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 900,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after buying an additional 513,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 12,099.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after buying an additional 509,135 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.