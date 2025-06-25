Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) Receives $41.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRMB shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Primo Brands stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -369.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Primo Brands has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primo Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Primo Brands by 286.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Stories

