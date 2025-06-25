ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 1,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,785,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 1,692,908 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 59,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 146,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Matthew Wilks bought 20,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $87,354.72. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 308,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,780.64. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 23,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $114,455.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,234,130 shares in the company, valued at $384,285,530.50. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 733,996 shares of company stock worth $4,356,960. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded ProFrac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.75.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

