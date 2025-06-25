ProShares Ultra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,912 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,286% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

ProShares Ultra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIG opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. ProShares Ultra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares Ultra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Energy Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

