Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 1,311.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 924,428 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Prospect Capital stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 36.07% and a positive return on equity of 12.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.46%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -62.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 623,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,988,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,266,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,618,622.94. This represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSEC

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.