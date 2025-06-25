Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,850,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,547,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,856,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,635,000 after acquiring an additional 193,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after acquiring an additional 352,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

