PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

