RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Head to Head Survey

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and RadNet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. $23.63 billion N/A $509.67 million $0.19 65.16 RadNet $1.83 billion 2.29 $2.79 million ($0.43) -129.72

Analyst Recommendations

Fresenius SE & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than RadNet. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. 0 0 2 1 3.33 RadNet 0 0 3 3 3.50

RadNet has a consensus target price of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co..

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. 1.92% 9.06% 4.17% RadNet -1.73% 1.41% 0.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

