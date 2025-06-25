Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.2%

RF stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

