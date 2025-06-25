Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,484 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of NewJersey Resources worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 253,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

