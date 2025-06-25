Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 533 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 182.8% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dell Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock valued at $167,441,630. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

