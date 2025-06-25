Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HP were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HP by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in HP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,320,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 2.7%

HPQ stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.