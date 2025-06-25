Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.58.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $180.09 on Wednesday. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average of $183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

