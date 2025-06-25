Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $112,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,769.95. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $141,282.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,758. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,002 shares of company stock worth $7,013,599 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $285.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.77. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.49 and a 1-year high of $288.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

