Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Cognex worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 26.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 40.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 126,273 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 16,472.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 819,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 814,086 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

