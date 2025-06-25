Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

