Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,518 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 33,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,567,318.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,339.50. This trade represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,358 shares of company stock worth $3,743,270. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

