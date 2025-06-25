Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.57 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

