Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,717.28. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,286. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

