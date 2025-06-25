Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.06 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

