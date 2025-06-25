Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.07 Million Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 32,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

