Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of AppFolio worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,411,000 after acquiring an additional 536,591 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,037,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,756,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 162,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $232.58 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day moving average is $227.39.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,066,512.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,363.54. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,900. This trade represents a 46.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares valued at $2,547,802. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

