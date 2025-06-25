Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $5.73 Million in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

