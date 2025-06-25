Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.3%

AWK opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

