Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.87.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.32, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $159.35 and a one year high of $265.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

