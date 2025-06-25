Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -213.51 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

