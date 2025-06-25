Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,914,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,320,000 after acquiring an additional 688,862 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 804.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

