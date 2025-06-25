Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 256 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

Read Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.