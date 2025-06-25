Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 258 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $238,836,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $223,987,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 35,759.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after purchasing an additional 409,093 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,130,000 after acquiring an additional 378,252 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $239.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day moving average is $223.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

