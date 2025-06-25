Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,654 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

