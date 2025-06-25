Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,660 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

