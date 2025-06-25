Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 376 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in PPG Industries by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PPG Industries by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

