Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 389 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.