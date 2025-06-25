Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 627 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

