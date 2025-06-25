Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 75 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.43.

Shares of TDY opened at $494.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $380.63 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

