Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 88 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,504 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.