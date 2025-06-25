Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,566,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 46,802.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,283,000 after acquiring an additional 725,904 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $119,140,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $338.27 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.78.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

