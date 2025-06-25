Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1%

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $221.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.84.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

