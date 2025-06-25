Reviewing China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM – Get Free Report) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of China CGame shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get China CGame alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China CGame and Yelp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.41 billion 1.55 $132.85 million $2.08 16.51

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China CGame and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CGame 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp 2 5 0 0 1.71

Yelp has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given China CGame’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe China CGame is more favorable than Yelp.

Profitability

This table compares China CGame and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CGame N/A N/A N/A Yelp 9.95% 19.42% 14.62%

Summary

Yelp beats China CGame on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China CGame

(Get Free Report)

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China’s iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted advertising to large and high-intent audience; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free access to various basic information through publicly available APIs, and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China CGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CGame and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.