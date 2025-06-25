Reviewing Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorman Products and CarGurus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $2.01 billion 1.90 $190.00 million $6.97 17.94 CarGurus $894.38 million 3.89 $20.97 million $0.35 95.17

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus. Dorman Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 10.48% 19.10% 10.19% CarGurus 4.28% 32.54% 20.08%

Risk and Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorman Products and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 0 2 0 3.00 CarGurus 0 3 7 1 2.82

Dorman Products presently has a consensus target price of $143.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $36.95, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Dorman Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Dorman Products on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides air tanks, shock absorbers, and air springs; transmission control modules, variable geometry timing actuators, and other control modules and sensors; new control arms, suspension components, door lock actuators, and handles for electric vehicles; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It markets its products under the DORMAN, DORMAN OE FIX, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

