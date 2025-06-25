RFP Financial Group LLC Has $466,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 131.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 170,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average is $174.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

