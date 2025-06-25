Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.40. This represents a 2.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

