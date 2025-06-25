Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.41 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,485.80. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,887.50. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $580,446. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.