Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of RSI stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,061,210.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,599,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,347.18. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,037,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,126.72. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671,949 shares of company stock worth $21,619,717. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

